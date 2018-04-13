US VP Pence to meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima - White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Venezuelan opposition leaders in Lima, Peru on Friday, White House officials said, part of a U.S. push to galvanize regional pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence is leading the U.S. delegation to the Summit of the Americas after President Donald Trump cancelled his trip to focus on his response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

