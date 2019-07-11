US wants 'El Chapo' in prison for life after murder plot target testifies

NEW YORK: US prosecutors said they want the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to spend the rest of his life - plus 30 years - in prison, after he hears from a victim who survived a murder plot he was accused of initiating.

Guzman, 62, faces a mandatory minimum of life in prison at his scheduled July 17 sentencing hearing, following his February conviction on a variety of drug charges.

In a Wednesday night letter, prosecutors asked US District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn to add another 30 years because jurors convicted Guzman of illegally using a firearm, including a machine gun, in connection with drug trafficking.

Prosecutors also said Guzman conspired to murder "numerous" people as a main leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and at least one target intends to make a "victim-impact statement" at the sentencing hearing.

Jeffrey Lichtman, a lawyer for Guzman, was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

