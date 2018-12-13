US wants UN to re-impose ballistic missile restrictions on Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday that Washington would seek to work with the 15-member body to re-impose ballistic missile restrictions on Iran.

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna

He also said a U.N. arms embargo on Tehran should not be lifted in 2020 and called on the Security Council to establish "inspection and interdiction measures, in ports and on the high seas, to thwart Iran's continuing efforts to circumvent arms restrictions."

