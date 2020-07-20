1 killed, 8 injured after three men open fire on busy street in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC: At least one person died and eight others were injured after three men opened fire on a busy street in Washington DC on Sunday (Jul 19) afternoon, in what appeared to be a targeted gun attack.

Peter Newsham, the police chief of the US capital, said a woman was among nine adults taken to a hospital, where one was declared dead and two seriously hurt. The injuries to the rest were not life-threatening.

"This type of brazen daylight activity in a very, very busy block, I'm sure, is scary for this community," Newsham told a news briefing posted online. "They're putting everybody in the community in jeopardy."

Two of the three assailants in the shooting at 14th Street and Spring Road, Northwest, in the Columbia Heights neighbourhood were wearing black hooded jackets or sweatshirts, Newsham added.

One wore a gray sweatshirt with black sweatpants that had a white stripe, he added.

Two carried long guns and the third a pistol, Newsham said.

The victims were aged 18 to 62, said the Washington Post, citing a city official. The Post also cited Newsham as saying the incident appeared to stem from a “crew dispute".

“We’re familiar with some of the players,” he said.

DC Mayor Muriel E Bowser called the shooting “shocking.”

“Everybody should be outraged” that an attack could take place in a commercial area in the day, Bowser said.