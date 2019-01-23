US welcomes court certification of new Congo president

The United States on Wednesday welcomed a top Congolese court's certification of Felix Tshisekedi as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday welcomed a top Congolese court's certification of Felix Tshisekedi as the new president of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"We are committed to working with the new DRC government," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. "We encourage the government to include a broad representation of Congo’s political stakeholders and to address reports of electoral irregularities."

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)