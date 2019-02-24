US 'will take action' in support of Venezuela democracy: Pompeo

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday (Feb 23) the United States "will take action" as he condemned violence perpetrated by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "thugs" after security forces fired on demonstrators.

"The U.S. will take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in #Venezuela. Now is the time to act in support of the needs of the desperate Venezuelan people," Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

"We stand in solidarity with those continuing their struggle for freedom. #EstamosUnidosVE."

After two people were killed and more than 300 wounded in clashes between people trying to get humanitarian aid into Venezuela from neighboring countries and forces loyal to Maduro blocking the shipments, the top US diplomat said "the U.S. condemns the attacks on civilians in #Venezuela perpetrated by Maduro's thugs."

"These attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries," he added.

"Our deepest sympathies to the families of those who have died due to these criminal acts. We join their demand for justice. #EstamosUnidosVE."

