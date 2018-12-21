US withdrawal from Syria does not affect German mandate - ministry

BERLIN: The United States' sudden change of course on Syria has no direct impact on Germany's mandate in the fight against Islamic State, a German defence ministry spokesman said in a regular government news conference on Friday.

A government spokeswoman said that German would have found it helpful if the United States had consulted with other governments before deciding to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tassilo Hummel)