Shooter on the run after attack on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht: Police

AMSTERDAM: Dutch authorities suspect one person was killed in a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht on Monday (Mar 18), a police spokeswoman said.



The suspected shooter is still at large and police have ordered schools in the city to close.

Police only spoke of one gunman but did not rule out the possibility there might be others, the ANP news agency quoted police as saying.



The shooting happened at around 10.45am local time near the 24 Oktoberplein junction.

"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene and no arrests have been made," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.

A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

A reporter for Dutch national broadcaster NOS said a white sheet had been placed over a body near the tram where the shooting took place.

Authorities are not ruling out a possible "terror motive", police said in a separate tweet.

The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on Twitter that he was having "crisis consultations". He added: "Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full."



The police is investigating the shooting at the #24oktoberplein in Utrecht this morning. An possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

24 Oktoberplein, or October 24 Square, a tram station outside the city centre, has been cordoned off.



Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Authorities had no further details about the incident and could not say how badly hurt the victims were.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was "deeply concerned" about the incident.



Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted an eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.