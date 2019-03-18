Shooter on the run after attack on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht: Police

UTRECHT, Netherlands: A gunman opened fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday (Mar 18) in what officials said was a possible terrorist incident. One person is feared dead and several suffered gunshot wounds.



A body covered in a sheet was seen on the tracks, as armed police and emergency services swarmed the scene in one of the largest cities in the Netherlands.

Police said the attacker is still on the run.

Schools in the city have been ordered to close, as authorities raised the terrorism threat to its highest level in Utrecht province.

The Netherlands has boosted security at airports and other key buildings, said Dutch military police. Security was also stepped up at mosques.



The shooting happened at around 10.45am local time near the 24 Oktoberplein junction.

"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured. Helicopters are at the scene," said police spokesman Joost Lanshage.

Authorities spoke only of one gunman but did not rule out the possibility there might be others, ANP news agency quoted police as saying.



A shooting occurred on the #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The head of the Dutch national counterterrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, later said that shooting took place at "several locations" in Utrecht.



He added that he was having "crisis consultations" over the incident.

"In close contact with local authorities. We cannot rule out terrorist motive. Crisis team is activated," he tweeted.



"Offender still fugitive," Mr Aalbersberg said, adding that the terror threat level had been raised to the maximum of five in Utrecht for the next 18 hours.



Map of Utrecht locating tram stop where a shooting occurred Monday. (Graphic: AFP)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte convened crisis talks, saying he is deeply concerned about the incident, which came three days after a gunman killed 50 people in mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand.



ARMED POLICE SURROUND TRAIN

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

A tram station outside the city centre, 24 Oktoberplein or October 24 Square, has been cordoned off.

Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted an eyewitness as saying he had seen a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by ANP news agency.



​​​​​​​The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.

In August, a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.

In September, Dutch investigators said they had arrested seven people and foiled a "major attack" on civilians at a major event in the Netherlands.

They said they had found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertiliser likely to be used in a car bomb.

The men were arrested in the cities of Arnhem and Weert.

