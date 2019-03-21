Utrecht shooting suspect had 'radicalised ideology': Dutch prosecutors

AMSTERDAM: Dutch prosecutors said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 21) that the man arrested on suspicion of shooting three people dead in Utrecht this week had a "radicalised ideology" but it was not yet clear whether he was motivated solely by a terrorist intent.

The suspect, 37-year-old Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, is to go before a judge on Friday. Prosecutors added that he is slated to go under psychological examination.

