PARIS: A Vincent Van Gogh painting of a Paris street scene that had been held in a private collection for more than a century, sold for €14 million (US$16.50 million) at auction on Thursday (Mar 25).

Auction house Sotheby's had set an estimated value of between €5 million and €8 million for A Street Scene in Montmartre, painted in 1887 while the artist was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital.

