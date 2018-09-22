Vatican and China sign draft accord on appointment of bishops

VILNIUS, Lithuania: The Vatican said on Saturday (Sep 22) that it and China have signed a historic provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops.

The agreement was signed in Beijing and announced while Pope Francis was visiting Lithuania at the start of a four-day trip to the Baltic countries.

The Vatican said the accord was "not political but pastoral". A Holy See statement did not mention Taiwan, which the Vatican recognises diplomatically.

In China, the foreign ministry said in a statement that the two sides had signed an agreement to maintain communications and work to improve relations.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; editing by John Stonestreet)



