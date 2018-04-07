Vatican arrests former diplomat over child pornography

VATICAN CITY: The Vatican said on Saturday its police force has arrested a monsignor who once worked at its U.S. embassy and was recalled last year after the U.S. State Department said the priest may have violated child pornography laws.

A Vatican statement identified the former diplomat as Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella and said he was arrested earlier on Saturday after a warrant was issued by the Holy Sea's chief magistrate at the end of an investigation.

