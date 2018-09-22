Vatican says Pope recognises legitimacy of seven Chinese bishops

The Vatican said on Saturday that Pope Francis had recognised the legitimacy of seven state-appointed Chinese bishops as part of a historic provisional agreement with Beijing.

Pope Francis addresses at the front of the Presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania September 22, 2018.
Pope Francis addresses at the front of the Presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

It said the Pope hoped the deal "will allow the wounds of the past to be overcome" and lead to full Catholic unity in China.

The agreement was signed in Beijing and announced while Francis was visiting Lithuania at the start of a four-day trip to the Baltic countries.

(writing by Clelia Oziel; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

