Vehicle catches fire in Cairo, explosion heard

CAIRO: A vehicle caught fire near a bridge in the Egyptian capital Cairo, state television said on Monday.

A Reuters witness heard a large explosion and several others saw smoke rising from the Dokki neighbourhood of Giza in the south of Cairo.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to go up in flames or if there were casualties. Images of a minibus engulfed in flames surfaced online and on multiple local news websites.

