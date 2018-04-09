Vehicle stopped near Buckingham Palace deemed non-suspicious: Police

LONDON: A security alert involving a white van near Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace in London was stood down on Monday (Apr 9) after the police deemed the vehicle was not suspicious.

A man was arrested and cordons put in place around the residence after a vehicle was stopped by police nearby, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after a white van which was deemed suspicious was stopped by officers on a road opposite the palace, a police spokesman said.

"Road closures and cordons are in place and officers are assessing the vehicle as we speak," the spokesman said.