Venezuela congress seeks freeze on Maduro government foreign accounts - document

Venezuela's opposition-run congress is considering a measure that would ask dozens of foreign governments to seek a freeze on bank accounts controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Venezuela&apos;s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constitue
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to present his annual state of the nation in Caracas, Venezuela January 14, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Congress is also preparing to formally declare Maduro a usurper following his inauguration to a disputed second term, according to a second draft document, which says all of his actions will be null and void.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)

Source: Reuters

