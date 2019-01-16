Venezuela congress seeks freeze on Maduro government foreign accounts - document

Venezuela's opposition-run congress is considering a measure that would ask dozens of foreign governments to seek a freeze on bank accounts controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

CARACAS: Venezuela's opposition-run congress is considering a measure that would ask dozens of foreign governments to seek a freeze on bank accounts controlled by the government of President Nicolas Maduro, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

Congress is also preparing to formally declare Maduro a usurper following his inauguration to a disputed second term, according to a second draft document, which says all of his actions will be null and void.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth)