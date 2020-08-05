Venezuela's COVID-19 quarantine has increased anxiety, depression in some children: NGO

CARACAS: Over five months of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Venezuela has led to an increase in anxiety and depression in some children, a non-governmental organization said on Tuesday (Aug 4).

Cecodap, a group focused on child and adolescent rights, said that in the first six months of 2020 it gave 1,458 consultations in 18 of Venezuela's 23 states. In all of 2019 it gave 1,115 consultations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anger, sadness and uncertainty are other common emotions children expressed, said Abel Saraiba, a psychologist who coordinates Cecodap's psychological services. "We have a complex humanitarian emergency on top of a pandemic (...) the combination of these factors produces a deterioration in living conditions," he added.

Venezuelan authorities have reported 20,754 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 180 deaths.

Since Mar 17, when quarantine measures were first imposed, Saraiba has seen a pointed increase in the number of children with depression and anxiety. In February, around 9 per cent of the children he saw had expressed depression and anxiety, increasing to 31 per cent in June.

Confinement, lack of interaction with other children, not having regular internet connection, or, in some cases, no television, have led to behavioural changes that parents sometimes respond to with physical violence, the group said in the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Caracas. (Photo: Reuters)

According to Saraiba, Venezuela has no statistics on young people's mental health, making it hard to understand the scope of the problem, which he says the government has not prioritised in its pandemic response.

The information ministry did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram