Venezuela opposition leader cranks up pressure on Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela's opposition leader stepped up his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro on Friday (Jan 26), calling for a "major demonstration" and rejecting an offer of talks with the socialist leader.

National Assembly head Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself acting president during a huge street rally on Wednesday, said he wouldn't attend a "fake dialogue" on a crisis that has left 26 dead this week in clashes between anti-Maduro activists and security forces.

Mexico had offered to host talks, with Maduro professing he was ready to go "wherever I have to."

But Guaido, who is backed by the US and several Latin American countries, told supporters in Caracas the public would remain in the streets "until we achieve an end to the usurpation, a transitional government and free elections."

He accused Maduro's regime of only offering talks after "repression" fails to achieve their objectives.

The European Union and US ratcheted up the pressure on Maduro to agree to new elections, with an EU diplomat telling AFP the bloc wanted "an immediate call for elections in the near future."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will underline US support for the Venezuelan people at a UN Security Council meeting Saturday and urge members to recognise Guaido as interim president, the State Department said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a UN Security Council session in December 2018. (Photo: AFP/Kevin Hagen)

DIPLOMATIC ROW

President Donald Trump's administration has spearheaded the international pressure on Maduro, who accuses Washington of being behind an attempted "coup," by declaring his regime "illegitimate."

Washington's immediate support for Guaido led to Maduro, who retains the powerful military's backing, closing his country's embassy and consulates in the US and breaking off diplomatic ties.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, too, denounced US policy on Venezuela as "destructive" while Russia is also backing Maduro.

Spain pushed the EU to recognise Guaido's claims to the presidency if no new elections are held, while Germany said it may follow suit.

France warned Maduro against "any form of repression" of the opposition as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said more than 350 people were arrested this week during the protests.

Maduro's reelection last year was contested by the opposition, and criticized internationally - but the military has repeatedly reiterated its loyalty to the socialist leader.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, a general, declared the 56-year-old Maduro "the legitimate president" on Thursday and vowed to defend his authority against an attempted "coup d'etat."

Eight generals also expressed their "absolute loyalty and subordination" to Maduro while the Supreme Court - made up of regime loyalists - warned that "a coup is brewing in Venezuela with the consent of foreign governments."

Guaido, 35, has galvanised a previously divided opposition and even attempted to attract military support by offering an amnesty to anyone who disavows Maduro.

In a Skype interview with Univision late Thursday he went one step further by suggesting Maduro could also be offered amnesty if he agrees to step down.

But such an option would have to be evaluated, he said, because Maduro is responsible for the deaths of protesters.

MADURO FALL 'NOT IMMINENT'

Analysts at the Eurasia Group consultancy noted that while international recognition of Guaido as interim president cemented his position as the main opposition leader, his failure to win over the military meant Maduro's fall "does not appear imminent."

Venezuela's descent into a political crisis began this week when a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro and sparked a number of protests leading up to Wednesday's rival rallies that saw tens of thousands of people take to the streets.

That was when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, with major regional players such as Brazil and Argentina following the US lead in recognising his claim.

Trump has openly mused about military intervention in Venezuela, saying "all options are on the table," but Russia said that "violates the fundamental norms of international law."

Since Maduro came to power in 2013, Venezuela has descended into an economic crisis that has left millions in poverty and shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Some 2.3 million people have fled the country since 2015, according to the United Nations. Inflation is forecast to hit 10 million per cent this year.