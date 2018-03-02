Venezuela postpones presidential election to late May

Venezuela's election board said on Wednesday it was postponing an upcoming presidential election from April 22nd to the second half of May following an agreement between the government and some opposition parties.

Venezuela&apos;s President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally outside the National Electoral Council (C
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a rally outside the National Electoral Council (CNE) headquarters after registering his candidacy for re-election, in Caracas, Venezuela February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Corina Pons; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Angus Macswan)

Source: Reuters

