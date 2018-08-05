Venezuela's Maduro object of 'attack', but fine - official
Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to a military event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday, but he and the rest of the government escaped unharmed in what Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said was an "attack" against the leftist leader.
Seven National Guard soldiers were injured, Rodriguez added.
(reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)