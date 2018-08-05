Venezuela's Maduro object of 'attack', but fine - official

Venezuela's Maduro object of 'attack', but fine - official

Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to a military event where Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was giving a speech on Saturday, but he and the rest of the government escaped unharmed in what Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said was an "attack" against the leftist leader.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela&apos;s President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with ministers at Miraflore
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Seven National Guard soldiers were injured, Rodriguez added.

(reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

