Venezuela's Maduro orders revision of diplomatic relations with US

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday he had ordered a "revision" of diplomatic relations with the United States and would announce new measures in the next few hours.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to present his annual state of the nation in Caracas, Venezuela January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero -/File Photo

Maduro was responding to comments made earlier on Tuesday by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who gave his support to Venezuela's opposition and called Maduro a "dictator with no legitimate claim to power."

(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

