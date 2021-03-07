Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday (Mar 6).

Maduro said he felt "fine" after receiving the injection. Images of both Maduro and Flores receiving their doses were broadcast on state television.



