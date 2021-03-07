Venezuela's Maduro receives first dose of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Venezuela&apos;s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a speech in Caraca
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a speech in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2021. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores have received their first dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Venezuelan state television reported on Saturday (Mar 6).

Maduro said he felt "fine" after receiving the injection. Images of both Maduro and Flores receiving their doses were broadcast on state television.

Source: Reuters

