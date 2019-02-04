Venezuela's Maduro rejects European ultimatum to call vote

President Nicolas Maduro waves a Venezuelan flag at a rally to mark the 20th anniversary of the rise of power of the late Hugo Chavez. (Photo: AFP/Yuri Cortez)
MADRID: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday (Feb 3) rejected a call by European countries to organise elections after rival Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim leader.

Maduro said in an interview with Spanish television station Sexta that he would not "cave in to pressure" by those calling for his departure.

Spain, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Austria have said if Maduro does not call snap elections they will recognise Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president.

Source: AFP/ad

