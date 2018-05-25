Venezuela's Maduro to begin new six-year term in January

World

Venezuela's Maduro to begin new six-year term in January

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who was reelected on Sunday, will begin his new six-year term in January, the head of the pro-government Constituent Assembly said on Thursday.

Venezuela&apos;s President Maduro takes oath as re-elected President at the Palacio Federal Legisla
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes the oath as re-elected President by the National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly at the Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Bookmark

CARACAS: Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who was reelected on Sunday, will begin his new six-year term in January, the head of the pro-government Constituent Assembly said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Paul Simao)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark