Venezuela's Maduro travelling to key financier China, vows 'big achievements'

World

Venezuela's Maduro travelling to key financier China, vows 'big achievements'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was travelling to China, the crisis-struck OPEC nation's key financier, to advance in "new deals" on the economic front.

Venezuela&apos;s President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with the Youth of the PSUV in Caracas
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event with the Youth of the Venezuela's United Socialist Party (PSUV) in Caracas, Venezuela September 11, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Bookmark

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was travelling to China, the crisis-struck OPEC nation's key financier, to advance in "new deals" on the economic front.

The leftist leader, who has been pushing for fresh loans and a grace period on oil shipments, vowed "big achievements" during the visit.

Further details were not immediately available.

(Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark