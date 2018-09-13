Venezuela's Maduro travelling to key financier China, vows 'big achievements'
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday he was travelling to China, the crisis-struck OPEC nation's key financier, to advance in "new deals" on the economic front.
The leftist leader, who has been pushing for fresh loans and a grace period on oil shipments, vowed "big achievements" during the visit.
Further details were not immediately available.
