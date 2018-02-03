Venezuela's Socialist Party officially taps Maduro for re-election

Venezuela's ruling Socialist Party has formally selected President Nicolas Maduro to run for re-election in the upcoming presidential election, party vice president Diosdado Cabello said during a televised party gathering on Friday.

Maduro, 55, who narrowly won election in 2013 to replace Hugo Chavez, is the favourite to win the presidential vote, due before the end of April, as his leading opponents are barred from standing.

(Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Bernadette Baum)