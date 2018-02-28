Venezuelan ex-governor Falcon to run against Maduro in April election
Former Venezuelan governor Henri Falcon launched his candidacy on Tuesday to run against President Nicolas Maduro in an April 22 presidential election that the country's opposition is calling a farce that will consolidate Maduro's dictatorship.
CARACAS: Former Venezuelan governor Henri Falcon launched his candidacy on Tuesday to run against President Nicolas Maduro in an April 22 presidential election that the country's opposition is calling a farce that will consolidate Maduro's dictatorship.
Falcon, who announced his candidacy on state television, will run despite a coalition of opposition parties saying last week it would not present a candidate as it considered the elections a "fraudulent, illegitimate" process.
(Reporting by Venezuela newsroom; Editing by Girish Gupta)