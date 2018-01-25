Venice diner that overcharged Japanese tourists faces US$24,000 in fines

ROME: The restaurant in Venice that charged four Japanese tourists €1,100 (US$1,349) for a plate of fried fish, four steaks and some mineral water faces fines of at least €20,000 (US$24,320).

According to reports, police and local authority checks carried out at the Osteria da Luca uncovered "breaches of health and safety and food hygiene regulations", as well as "commercial code infringements including issues over the accurate description of goods".

However, there were no grounds to shut the restaurant down.

The restaurant, located near Venice's famed St Mark's Square, drew outrage after claims from the four Japanese students went viral.

The mayor of Venice then wrote on Twitter that they would "thoroughly examine" the incident and punish the restaurant owners if the complaints proved to be true.

However, The Guardian reported that a spokesman for the restaurant said he had "no recollection of any problems with Japanese customers".

On travel website TripAdvisor, Osteria da Luca has a 1.5 rating out of 5 based on 329 reviews.