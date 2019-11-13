Vertex reaches deal with Wales for cystic fibrosis treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday cystic fibrosis patients in Wales would get access to the company's life-extending drugs following an agreement with the state-funded health service.

The U.S. drugmaker has already reached similar agreements with the National Health Service in Northern Ireland, England and Scotland.

More than 10,000 people in Britain have cystic fibrosis, a debilitating, life-shortening inherited condition.

The agreement with Wales will allow about 270 eligible patients to be treated with the company's medicines Orkambi, Symkevi and Kalydeco.

