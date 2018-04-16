Veteran Djukanovic wins Montenegro presidential election -projection

Veteran leader Milo Djukanovic was set to win Montenegro's presidential election on Sunday with 53.8 percent of votes, according to a projection by the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) pollster.

PODGORICA: Veteran leader Milo Djukanovic was set to win Montenegro's presidential election on Sunday with 53.8 percent of votes, according to a projection by the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) pollster.

Mladen Bojanic, a businessman backed by an alliance of parties, including some wanting closer ties with Russia, was set to come second with 34.1 percent, CeMI said, based on votes counted in a sample of polling stations.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Ivana Sekularac and Kevin Liffey)