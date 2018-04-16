Veteran Djukanovic wins Montenegro presidential election -projection

Veteran Djukanovic wins Montenegro presidential election -projection

Veteran leader Milo Djukanovic was set to win Montenegro's presidential election on Sunday with 53.8 percent of votes, according to a projection by the Centre for Monitoring and Research (CeMI) pollster.

Milo Djukanovic, the presidential candidate of the ruling DPS party (Democratic party of Socialists), casts his vote during Montenegro's presidential election, in Podgorica, Montenegro April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Mladen Bojanic, a businessman backed by an alliance of parties, including some wanting closer ties with Russia, was set to come second with 34.1 percent, CeMI said, based on votes counted in a sample of polling stations.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Ivana Sekularac and Kevin Liffey)

Source: Reuters

