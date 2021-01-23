Veteran US talk show host Larry King dies at the age of 87

WASHINGTON: Veteran talk show host Larry King has died at the age of 87, according to a statement posted on his official Twitter page on Saturday (Jan 23).

King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded, tweeted. No cause of death was given, but he was hospitalised with COVID-19 earlier this month.



"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the tweet read.

"Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

"Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time."



King had Type 2 diabetes and had a long history of medical issues, including several heart attacks, lung cancer and angina, a condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.



The legendary host was one of the most recognisable figures on US television, known for his signature rolled-up shirtsleeves, multi-coloured ties, suspenders and big glasses.

His list of interviewees ranged from every US president since 1974 to world leaders Yasser Arafat and Vladimir Putin, and celebrities Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and Barbra Streisand.

King hosted CNN's Larry King Live for 25 years, retiring in 2010. He continued to do interviews on his own website and then, in 2012, he began hosting Larry King Now on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network that he co-founded.

In 2013, he also began hosting a show called Politicking with Larry King on Ora TV.

