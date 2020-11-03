Austria police detain 14, give new details on Vienna killer

VIENNA: Austrian police have arrested 14 people in raids linked to Monday's (Nov 2) deadly attack in Vienna and have found no evidence that a second shooter was involved, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday.

"There have been 18 raids in Vienna and Lower Austria and 14 people have been detained," Nehammer told a televised press conference.

The minister added that police believe that the attack in central Vienna was carried out by a lone gunman, Kujtim Fejzulai, a 20-year-old Islamic State sympathiser who was killed by police on Monday night.

The video material evaluated by the police "does not at this time show any evidence of a second attacker," Nehammer said.

Fejzulai, a dual Austrian and Macedonian national, was convicted of a terror offence in April last year for trying to travel to Syria.

Nehammer said he had been on a de-radicalisation programme and had managed to secure an early release.

"The perpetrator managed to fool the de-radicalisation programme of the justice system, to fool the people in it, and to get an early release through this," the minister said.

Three people injured in the attacks are in a critical condition, down from seven this morning, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig told a news conference.

Of 24 injured people brought to Vienna hospitals, one died, 10 have been released and 13 are still being treated, of whom three are in critical condition, he said. That put the number of injured one higher than the 22 mentioned by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer in a press conference shortly before Ludwig's.

