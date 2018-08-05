Vintage plane's crash in Switzerland killed all 20 on board, police say

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A vintage plane's crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.

ZURICH: A vintage plane's crash in Switzerland on Saturday killed all 20 people on board, Grisons cantonal police said on Sunday.

The plane crashed in a basin at 2,450 metres (8,000 feet) above sea level on the west side of the Piz Segnas mountain shortly before 5 p.m. (1500GMT) on Saturday.

Advertisement

Among those killed were 17 people from Switzerland and a three-person family from Austria, police said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Larry King)