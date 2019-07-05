Virgin Atlantic plane makes emergency landing in Boston after passenger seat catches fire: Reports

MASSACHUSETTS: A Virgin Atlantic plane en route from New York to London was forced to make an emergency landing in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday (Jul 4) after a passenger seat caught fire, reports said.

A battery pack for a mobile phone that was found between two seats might have caused the fire, according to CBS Boston, citing Massachusetts State Police.

The fire was extinguished by the crew of flight 138, an Airbus A330 plane, the report added. The local fire department was alerted to the incident around 9pm local time.

All 217 passengers, as well as the crew, were safely evacuated from the plane after landing, reports said, adding that a passenger refused treatment for a smoke-related complaint.

Virgin Atlantic said it was working with passengers to “provide a local accommodation or to rebook alternative flights to their final destination”, CBS Boston quoted the airline in a statement.

“The safety and security of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we are currently investigating to fully understand the circumstances,” it added.

In a letter to passengers, the airline's customer relations duty manager apologised for the incident, adding that the flight had to be diverted “as a precaution”.



“Thank you so much for your patience and understanding,” Ms Stacey Isherwood wrote.

“Once again, I am very sorry for the disruption to your journey and any inconvenience this may have caused.”



Total craziness - no coordination - none of us had our dinners - thanks @VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/Dycpyu6kjW — Sandeep Shantharam (@machbio) July 5, 2019

One of the affected passengers was Sandeep Shantharam, who said on Twitter that there was “a lot of chaos” after the plane landed.

“We were initially promised a relief plane and now (they) are not even sure about booking for tomorrow flight … all the vacation bookings are out of the window for so many of us,” he tweeted to the airline.

He also shared photos of the affected passengers crowding in front of check-in counters at the airport, with the caption: “Total craziness – no coordination – none of us had our dinners – thanks.”



It was the second emergency landing that occurred at Boston’s Logan Airport on the same day.

In the morning, local media reports said a pilot of an American Airlines flight from Chicago had declared emergency after an indicator light in the cockpit warned of a potential mechanical issue.