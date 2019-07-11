Walgreens expands collaboration to tackle epinephrine shot shortage

REUTERS: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Thursday it expanded its collaboration with Kaleo Inc, making the privately held company's epinephrine auto-injector available at the drugstore chain's pharmacies, as supply issues persist for the emergency allergy shots.

Epinephrine auto-injector makers have been facing a shortage of the devices and the collaboration helps broaden access to Kaleo's treatment for patients with life-threatening allergies, as families prepare for back-to-school season.

