Walmart, Merck in blockchain collaboration with FDA

World

Walmart, Merck in blockchain collaboration with FDA

IBM Corp, Merck & Co, KPMG and Walmart Inc said on Thursday they will be a part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration's pilot program that will explore using blockchain to identify, track and trace prescription drugs.

FILE PHOTO: The Walmart logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The Walmart logo in New York, U.S., May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: IBM Corp, Merck & Co, KPMG and Walmart Inc said on Thursday they will be a part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration's pilot program that will explore using blockchain to identify, track and trace prescription drugs.

The companies said they would create a shared blockchain network to allow real-time monitoring of products in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark