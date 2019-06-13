Walmart, Merck in blockchain collaboration with FDA

IBM Corp, Merck & Co, KPMG and Walmart Inc said on Thursday they will be a part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration's pilot program that will explore using blockchain to identify, track and trace prescription drugs.

REUTERS: IBM Corp, Merck & Co, KPMG and Walmart Inc said on Thursday they will be a part of U.S. Food and Drug Administration's pilot program that will explore using blockchain to identify, track and trace prescription drugs.

The companies said they would create a shared blockchain network to allow real-time monitoring of products in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)