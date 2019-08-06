Texas Walmart shooting: Parents who shielded baby among victims

EL PASO, Texas: A couple who shielded their two-month-old son from the hail of bullets were among the 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the border town of El Paso, Texas on Saturday (Aug 3).



Jordan Anchondo was shopping for school supplies with her husband Andre and their child when the shooting happened.



The couple had just celebrated their first wedding anniversary.



“Her husband was in front of the gunman to protect Jordan, and Jordan was protecting her baby," Monique Terry, the mother's cousin, told the Guardian.

The couple have two other children aged five and two.

“Their oldest keeps asking for her mom and dad," Terry was quoted as saying.



The baby was being treated for broken bones in an El Paso hospital and underwent an MRI scan on Sunday for potential head injuries, AP reported.



"How do parents go school shopping and then die shielding their baby from bullets?" Jordan's aunt, Elizabeth Terry, told CNN.



The family members have set up GoFundMe pages to raise funds for the children.

HERO GRANDPA

Another victim being praised as a hero is 63-year-old David Johnson, who was shopping with members of his family. His niece Maria Mia Madeira said on Facebook that he shielded his wife and nine-year-old granddaughter when the shooting started.

"He protected them from that murderer," said Madeira.

The youngest identified fatality so far is 15-year-old Javier Amir Rodriguez. He was a member of the local Express FC youth football club and a promising 10th grader at Horizon High School.

When his aunt Elvira Rodriguez and other relatives were unable to find him at reunification centres in the city, she took to social media to seek help.

"We found him," she posted on Facebook on Sunday.

"I know I'll never have answers. I'm so confused, hurt, mad!" she added. "May you rest in peace baby boy!!!"



Sara Esther Regalado and her husband Adolfo Cerros Hernández, residents of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, were shopping at the Walmart when they were killed, according to Mexican media.

There were conflicting accounts of the number of Mexican fatalities, with the country's foreign minister putting the figure at eight, while police said seven were killed.

Lupe Lopez carries a photo of Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a Mexican schoolteacher who was killed in the shooting, during an interfaith vigil on August 4, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo: AFP/Mario Tama/Getty Images North America)

Elsa Mendoza Marquez, a teacher from Ciudad Juarez, was also shopping at the store. Her husband and son were waiting for her when she was killed, the website Milenio reported.



Angie Englisbee, 86, was in the check-out line when she was killed, CNN reported, while 25-year-old Thomas McNichols, a father of four described as a "gentle giant" by his aunt, was gunned down in the Ohio attack, according to the Dayton Daily News.



Lois Oglesby, 27, was celebrating one of her first nights out since returning from maternity leave when she was shot in the massacre in Dayton, Ohio, one of a total of nine people to die in that shooting.

A mother of two, Oglesby worked at a daycare and was in nursing school preparing for a career where she could draw on her love for children.

Close friend Derasha Merrett said she learned of the horrible news from a friend on the telephone.

"We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids' daycare," Merrett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which published a photograph of a smiling Oglesby holding her baby and standing next to a girl believed to be her daughter.

"We all grew up in this little town. We're all family. We're all hurting behind this."

There were stories of narrow escapes too. Norma and Memo Garcia were both wounded in the shooting near the front of the Walmart as they raised money for their child's sports team.

Their two children, ages five and 11, were inside the store and not injured, The Dallas Morning News reported.