At least 15 dead after shooting at Walmart store in Texas

EL PASO, Texas: A shooting at a Walmart store in Texas left at least 15 dead dead on Saturday (Aug 3) with at least one suspect was taken into custody.



The shooting resulted in "between 15 and 20" deaths, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told CBS News.



A white male suspect in his 20s is in custody, AFP reported local police as saying.



It was the second fatal shooting in less than a week at a Walmart store in the US and comes after a mass shooting in California last weekend.

Many of those caught up in the rampage were buying back-to-school supplies. El Paso police Sergeant Robert Gomez said authorities had ruled out multiple shooters, and he said initial reports were that the gunman used a rifle.

"This thing is fluid and dynamic. As of right now we don't think there's multiple (suspects) but that could change," Gomez told reporters at the scene.

Dan Patrick, the lieutenant governor of Texas, confirmed that there had been up to 20 casualties in the shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall after local television networks had reported similar numbers.

"We have between 15 and 20 casualties, we don't know the number of fatalities," Patrick told Fox News.

University Medical Center of El Paso received 13 patients, including some who died, said hospital spokesman Ryan Mielke. Two of the patients who arrived at the hospital were children who were transferred to El Paso Children's Hospital, he said.

The conditions of the 13 patients ranged from deceased to minor injuries, he said. He could not immediately provide a figure on how many had died.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo Margo said three suspects were in custody, though police spokesman Sergeant Robert Gomez said he could confirm only one suspect in custody at the moment.

WalMart said in a statement: "We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall ... We're praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders."



Armed Policemen gather next to an FBI armoured vehicle next to the Cielo Vista Mall as an active shooter situation is going inside the Mall in El Paso. (Photo: AFP/Joel Angel JUAREZ)

A witness who gave her name as Vanessa said she had just pulled into the parking lot at Walmart and "all of a sudden you heard what sounded like fireworks, really loud fireworks."

"You could hear the pops, one right after another and at that point as I was turning, I saw a lady, seemed she was coming out of Walmart, headed to her car. She had her groceries in her cart and I saw her just fall," she told Fox News.

The witness told Fox that she had seen one man open fire wearing what appeared to be combat fatigues.

"He was wearing a black t-shirt, camo colored pants. He was wearing something to cover his ears, like headphones, really thick ones.

"He was carrying a dark rifle and he was just pointing at people and just shooting and, yeah, the last thing I saw, he shot somebody that was in a corner."

After seeing the woman fall in the parking lot, "that's when I thought, okay, this is not - these aren't fireworks ... He was just shooting randomly. It wasn't to any particular person. It was any that would cross paths."



Video posted on Twitter showed customers at one department store being evacuated with their hands up.

"Hands in the air!" an officer can be heard shouting in the footage.

The White House said President Donald Trump, who is spending the weekend at his golf club in New Jersey, had been told about the shooting.

Trump said on Twitter that the reports from El Paso were "very bad, many killed.

"Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government," he wrote. "God be with you all!"

Trump had spoken to Attorney General Bill Barr and Texas Governor Greg Abbott about the shooting.



Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence," adding that "our hearts go out to the victims."

US Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from El Paso, told CNN the number of victims was "shocking."



TRAGIC EVENTS

It has been a particularly bad week for gun violence in the United States.

Two people died and a police officer was wounded Tuesday at a Walmart in Mississippi.

Last Sunday a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a food festival in northern California, killing three, including two children.



At a Democratic presidential candidate forum in Las Vegas a clearly emotional Beto O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman who is from El Paso, broke the news to the audience that he had just heard about the deadly mass shooting in his home city.

O'Rourke said he had spoken to his wife Amy, who was driving in the city with one of their children. Addressing reporters, he teared up and struggled to deliver a short statement.

"I am incredibly saddened and it's very hard to think about this," he said. "El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community is going to come together. I'm going back there right now to be with my family, to be with my home town."