Walmart suspends sale of heartburn drugs linked to cancer-causing impurity

REUTERS: Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it was suspending the sale of all over-the-counter heartburn medication containing the drug ranitidine after the U.S. health agency flagged the presence of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

The company said it will stop the sale of Zantac, Equate and Member's Mark brands.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)