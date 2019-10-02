Walmart suspends sale of heartburn drugs linked to cancer-causing impurity

Walmart Inc said on Wednesday it was suspending the sale of all over-the-counter heartburn medication containing the drug ranitidine after the U.S. health agency flagged the presence of a probable cancer-causing impurity.

Walmart&apos;s logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago
FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The company said it will stop the sale of Zantac, Equate and Member's Mark brands.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

