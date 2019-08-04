Texas Walmart mass shooting was 'act of cowardice': Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's (Aug 3) mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."

A gunman armed with a rifle killed 20 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen before being arrested, authorities said, after the latest U.S. mass shooting sent panicked shoppers fleeing.

Many of those in the busy store were buying back-to-school supplies when they were caught up in the rampage, which came just six days after a teenage gunman killed three people at a food festival in Northern California.

"On a day that would have been a normal day for someone to leisurely go shopping, it turned into one of the most deadly days in the history of Texas," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at a news conference, announcing the death toll.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said three Mexicans were among the dead. Six Mexicans were wounded. It was the eighth worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, after the 1984 shooting in San Ysidro that killed 21 people.

The suspect was identified as a 21-year-old white male from Allen, Texas, a Dallas-area city some 650 miles (1,046 km) east of El Paso.

Asked during a CNN interview about reports of disturbing online posts made by the suspect, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would not be surprised in any way.

"I think those can help shed light on why he did it," Paxton said. "They are still interviewing him."

El Paso police chief Greg Allen said authorities had a manifesto from the suspect that indicates "there is a potential nexus to a hate crime." Officials declined to elaborate and said the investigation was continuing.