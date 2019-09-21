Walmart to stop sales of electronic cigarettes in its US stores: company memo

Walmart Inc on Friday sent an internal memo to its staff saying the retailer will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes and electronic nicotine delivery products at its U.S. stores.

The retailer said growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty were behind its decision.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)