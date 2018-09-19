War crimes prosecutor begins examining alleged Rohingya deportations

AMSTERDAM: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday said her office had begun a preliminary examination into whether alleged forced deportations of Rohingya from Myanmar into Bangladesh could constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity.

The decision by Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda follows a ruling at the court earlier this month that it has jurisdiction over alleged forced deportations and related crimes because, while Myanmar is not a member of the court, Bangladesh is.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)