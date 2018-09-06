Warplanes strike Syria's rebel-held Idlib region - monitor, rescuers

BEIRUT: Air strikes hit parts of the Idlib region in northwest Syria, the country's last major insurgent stronghold, a war monitoring group and a rescue service said on Thursday.

There was no immediate comment from Damascus or Moscow. Both say they target only militants.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said warplanes, which it believed were Russian, struck the southern countryside of Idlib and a village in nearby Hama province.

The Civil Defence, an emergency service that operates in rebel territory, said air strikes damaged its centre in the village of al-Tamanaa in Idlib.

France's top military official said his forces were prepared to strike Syrian government targets if chemical weapons were used in an expected army offensive to retake Idlib.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington; Editing by Peter Graff)

