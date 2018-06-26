Warring South Sudan leaders reach agreement on 'some points' - Sudanese minister

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar reached an agreement on "some points" in peace talks in Khartoum on Tuesday, Sudan's foreign minister said.

Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed said the points agreed on would be "announced tomorrow morning".

The two leaders met on Monday for talks to end years of civil war.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz)