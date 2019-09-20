One dead, five hurt in Washington shooting: Police

WASHINGTON: One person was killed and five others wounded on Thursday (Sep 19) in a shooting on the streets of Washington, DC, not far from the White House, police said.

It was not immediately clear if a suspect had been taken into custody in the incident, but a law enforcement source told Reuters it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.

The source said the five wounded victims of the shooting were expected to survive their injuries.

The gunfire erupted in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, about three km from the White House on Thursday night.

ABC affiliate WJLA-TV posted images on Twitter of ambulances carrying victims from the scene and said there had been a "massive" police response at the intersection of 14th Street and Columbia Road.

UPDATE: No confirmed # of shooting injuries yet but I’ve personally seen 4 ambulances leave the scene here at 14th & Columbia Rd in NW DC. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/Fmo9niIhWI — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) September 20, 2019





UPDATE: @dcfireems confirms several people shot, injuries unclear, near 14th & Columbia NW DC. Multiple transported. Massive police presence. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZZ6VPjNKcP — Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) September 20, 2019





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.