Washington state governor imposes sweeping restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

SEATTLE: Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced sweeping new restrictions on gatherings and businesses on Sunday, including a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars, to combat a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The restrictions, most of which will take effect Monday at 11.59pm and last for one month, come as the average daily tally for cases has doubled in the past two weeks, Inslee told a news conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The spike in cases "... means, unfortunately, the time has come to reinstate restrictions on activities statewide to preserve the public's well-being and to save lives," Inslee said.

Indoor gatherings will be prohibited outside one's household and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people.

Religious services and in-store retail will be limited to 25 per cent occupancy, Inslee said, while fitness gyms must halt indoor services, and youth and adult sports will be restricted to activities outdoors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram